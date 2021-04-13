SPD: 2 wounded in shooting at Northside Villa Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men were wounded by gunfire following a shooting at an apartment complex in north Shreveport Tuesday night, marking the third shooting of the day.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:20 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of North Market Street.

When police showed up at the Northside Villa Apartments, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg and another man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim with the gunshot wound to the chest was taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier in a private car and he was later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The other victim with the gunshot wound to the leg was taken to Ochsner LSU Health from the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is at the scene along with the Shreveport Fire Department and SPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.