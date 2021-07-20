SPD: 23 arrested, guns and drugs seized during operation to target violent crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple people were arrested on felony charges after guns and drugs were seized during an operation to target violent crimes in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Saturday and Sunday officers conducted Operation “Blue Anvil” which led to the felony arrests of 23 people.

The purpose of the operation was to target illegal firearms and drugs throughout the city.

Here is a list of items that were seized during Operation “Blue Anvil”: