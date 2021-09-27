SPD: 3 arrests made in deadly Cedar Grove shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made three arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man last month in Cedar Grove.

According to SPD, 20-year-old Davion Ruffin is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Tyquarion Thomas on Aug. 7. Police say Ruffin fatally wounded Thomas in a gunfight that started in the 8800 block of Coyth Lane and ended in the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Ruffin chased Thomas out of a home on Coyth while shooting at Thomas and got into a car driven by a 17-year-old female who is also charged in the case with principal to second-degree murder and obstruction justice. The DA’s office says she drove to Lynbrook, where she parked the car and Ruffin left to fire more shots at Thomas, who lay dying on the ground, before returning to the getaway car and driving off.

Ruffin later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was booked on the second-degree murder charge after his release from the hospital and bonded out on Friday.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office has opted to charge the 17-year-old female as an adult. She remains held on $300,000 bond and is due back in court for arraignment on Nov. 3.

Also charged in the case is L`Mykal Hicks. Police have not released Hicks’ age, but they say he is awaiting extradition from Houston to face a charge of failure to report the commission of a felony. According to SPD, bond on that charge is $75,000.