SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least three people are injured after a rolling shootout in southwest Shreveport early Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Jewella Ave. near Meriwether Rd. Police say people in a red Camaro and a white Charger were exchanging gunfire. The Charger crashed in the parking lot of a strip mall at Jewella and Meriwether, across from Southfield Grill.

Officers arrived to find the driver of the Charger had been shot several times, including at least once in the head. That victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The Camero was left abandoned a few blocks down at Jewella and Amelia. Police say there was clear evidence that someone in that vehicle had been hit, as well.

Police say a this red Camaro believed to have been involved in a rolling shootout was abandoned at Jewella and Amelia, with evidence someone inside had been shot. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Police say a white Dodge Charger crashed in the parking lot of strip mall at Jewella and Meriwether early Monday afternoon after it was involved in a rolling shootout. The driver was found inside with multiple gunshots wounds. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

A gunshot victim showed up a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health and a possible third victim showed up at Willis Knighton South with a gunshot wound. Police believe that victim is also likely linked to the rolling shootout on Jewella.

According to police, a third vehicle is believed to have been involved, to the extent that whoever was driving it “picked some people up” and took them to the hospital, although it’s not clear from which vehicles. That vehicle is described as a black Challenger with paper tags.

There is no word on the conditions of any of the victims.