SPD: 4 arrests made for mid-July homicide in Cherokee Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made four arrests in connection with the murder of a man shot at least eight times in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park in mid-July.

According to the Shreveport police, 19-year-olds John Wayne Morgan and Larrion Hawkins, along with 23-year-olds Patrick Stricklin and Donavyn Simpson, have each been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Dartreyus Demarce Wesley.

John Wayne Morgan, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 13, 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Dartreyus Demarce Wesley. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Donavyn Simpson, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 13, 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Dartreyus Demarce Wesley. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Patrick Stricklin, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 13, 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Dartreyus Demarce Wesley. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Larrion Hawkins, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 13, 2021 shooting death of 22-year-old Dartreyus Demarce Wesley. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Wesley was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds 300 block of Mayfair on July 13.

Police say all of the men, except Patrick Stricklin, were in custody at Caddo Correctional Center charged with unrelated violent crimes. Stricklin had recently bonded out on other charges as well. He was taken into custody at the Shreveport Police Department and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

No bond has been set.