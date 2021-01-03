SPD: 8 wounded, 2 die in violent weekend shootings; body found in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport clocked its first two homicides of 2021 after a violent weekend that also resulted in eight people being injured, one critically, and a third body being found in a field behind a gas station.

The two fatal shootings were the result of a gunfight between two groups of males in the intersection of Jewella and West 70th Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A total of five people were injured in the melee, one of whom Shreveport police say was found dead in the 2800 block of Randolph Street and the other male who died shortly after being taken to Ochsners LSU Health. The other three males injured, who also were taken to Ochsner LSU Heath by ambulance are expected to recover.

It began around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when Shreveport police were called to home in the 3000 block of Midway, where a shooting was reported. When they arrived, police found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injury.

Police learned the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend that resulted in her boyfriend shooting her in the leg. Her boyfriend has not been arrested as the investigation continues, but detectives say possible charges will be aggravated assault.

Then, just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of three people being shot inside their car which was stopped a red light at the intersection of Murphy and Pierre Streets, just north of the Shreveport Police Station.

The victims were all taken to Ochsner LSU Health where they are expected to recover. Police say the car the victims were in sustained at least 15 gunshots.

Less than a half-hour later, SPD officers were called to the Mt. Canaan Village Apartments in the 1900 block of Patzman Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in critical condition. Officers believe the suspect took off on foot.



In addition to the confirmed shootings and fatalities, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to a call reporting a body being found behind a store in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby Avenue.

Shreveport police have confirmed that the body is that of an adult male, but have not released information on the cause of death or if it was a homicide.