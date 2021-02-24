Shreveport police investigate 2 shootings within minutes, including drive-by that wounded child and teen

A Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood left two little girls and a teen injured. (NBC6/FOX33 photo by Tony Neal)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a second shooting in the city Wednesday afternoon that left a man wounded, less than 15 minutes after a drive-by shooting in Cedar Grove that sent a child and a teenager to the hospital.

Police were called to the reports of a drive-by shooting on E. 68th St. near Thornhill in Cedar Grove at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a girl believed to be 5 or 6 years of age and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The little girl sustained a gunshot to the arm, while the teen was shot in the leg.

The children were taken to Ochsner LSU heath for treatment. Crime scene investigators and detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to Mackey Lane near Letha Loop in the Southwood neighborhood for a report of another shooting. According to SPD Public Information Office Glen Heckard, the victim was grazed in the leg and one person is in custody.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on Mackey Lane near Letha Loop in the Southwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man wounded. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

