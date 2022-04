SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a carjacking that happened in Mooretown Monday afternoon.

According to SPD Lt. Darcy, three armed carjackers approached a woman in her driveway on Adrian St. shortly after 3 p.m. They took the woman’s purse and her vehicle, but she was unharmed.

Police found the vehicle in the Centrum apartments on Waggoner St. in Sunset Acres and are still searching for carjackers.