SPD: Arrest made in Colquitt Road homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is behind bars facing murder charges in connection with the death of a local man found fatally shot early Tuesday morning outside a Summer Grove home.

Shonda Walker, 35, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Travis Smiley. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police say 35-year-old Shonda Walker will be charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Travis Smiley, who was found lying outside a home on Colquitt Road south of McLeod Dr. just before 1 a.m. He had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

Through their investigation, police say they identified Walker as a suspect and got a warrant for her arrest.

Christopher Barton, 41, is charged with obstruction of justice. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

She was taken into custody early Wednesday morning at a motel in Athens, Texas, with the assistance of Athens Police Department and United States Marshal’s Task Force. She was booked into the Henderson County Jail and is awaiting extradition to back to Shreveport where she will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Her bond was set at $5 million

Investigators also charged 41-year-old Christopher Barton with obstruction of justice in connection with the case. Police have not provided details on his alleged role in the slaying. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has not been set.

Police say the investigation is on-going.