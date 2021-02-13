SPD: Arrest made in fatal Merwin St. shooting

Devontey Bouya, 24, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting on Feb. 11 of Treyshun Bogan, 24. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man who was found lying in the street early Thursday morning on Merwin St. in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.

Shreveport police say violent crimes investigators learned that Devontey Bouya, 24, allegedly shot 25-year-old Treyshun Bogan “following an altercation.” Bogan was found near the intersection of Merwin St. and Virginia Av. early on the morning of Feb. 11. He was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Bouya’s arrest and he was taken into custody Friday at a house in Shreveport. Police say Bouya was interviewed by investigators and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder.