SPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 61-year-old man in Martin Luther King neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

63-year-old Jimmy R Cockerhem was arrested just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gary Lee on Monday.

The coroner’s office says Lee was shot in the head at his home in the 1700 block of Alda Street just before 12:50 p.m. He was taken to the emergency room of Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.

According to SPD, the Cockerhem and Lee were neighbors that had been in an ongoing feud for years. Cockerhem walked up to Lee in his yard and fired one shot, point-blank, from a handgun before leaving the scene. Cockerhem claims that the shooting was self defense.