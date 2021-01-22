SPD arrests man suspected of stealing car and shooting at officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have a man in custody after a suspected car thief fled from police on foot and fired shots at them early Friday morning.

SPD says that the suspect stole a car from the Circle K gas station on Kings Highway near Centenary College. An officer then noticed the car being driven with no headlights and attempted to pull the driver over. The suspect then got out of the car and fled on foot towards the Economy Inn and Suites on Westwood Park Drive where he fired two shots at officers.

While police were searching for the man near the hotel he ran across I-20. The man fired another shot at police before being captured behind an abandoned house.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.