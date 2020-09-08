SPD: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Monday evening fatal stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police are searching for a Frierson man believed responsible for the stabbing death of a man in west Shreveport last night.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Courtney F. Taylor, charging him with second-degree murder in the Monday evening stabbing death of a man at a local apartment complex.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a a stabbing in the 2300 block of Marion Street at the Lakeside Garden Apartments in Shreveport.

When they arrived, officers spoke with a woman who said her 46-year-old boyfriend had been stabbed in his chest. Officers found the victim inside the apartment, and he was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died.

Detectives with the Crime Scene and Homicide divisions were called to the scene, and based on evidence, as well as witness statements, developed Taylor as the suspect in the stabbing.

Investigators took the evidence to a Caddo Parish district judge who issued the warrant charging Taylor one count of second-degree murder and setting his bond at $250,000.

Attempts to locate Taylor, who lives in the 200 block of Farris Lane in Frierson, have been unsuccessful so far.

Taylor was last seen driving a gray four-door Infiniti sedan with unknown tags north on Carrie Avenue.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

Those have spotted him or know where he’s hiding but wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.