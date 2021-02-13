SPD arrests 2 in connection with late January homicide outside Mansfield Rd. liquor store

Travante Tramaine Myles, 28, was shot multiple times outside of The Liquor Store business on Mansfield Road on the night of Jan. 25. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have made two arrests in the fatal shooting of a Bossier City man outside a Shreveport liquor store in late January.

Travante Tramaine Myles, 28, was shot multiple times outside of The Liquor Store business on Mansfield Road on the night of Jan. 25. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Shreveport police investigators released images the next day from surveillance video outside the business in hopes of identifying two possible suspects and the vehicle one of them was driving. Their investigation led to arrest warrants being issued for Jamarzia Leonard, 27, and Jalen Jack, 23.

Jamarzia Leonard, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Travante Tramaine on Jan. 25. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Ja’Len Jack, 23, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and failure to report a felony, along with felony weapons possession charges. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say they found Leonard at a house in Shreveport on Friday and arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder.

Leonard was booked into the Shreveport City Jail early Friday afternoon and later transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has been set at $500,000 on that charge, but he remains held without bond on a parole violation charge.

SPD says Jack is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, one count of failure to report a felony, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with one count of an aggravated battery on an unrelated case.

Shreveport police did not release details on when and where Jack was taken into custody, but online jail records show he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 27, two days after the murder. Bond was set at a total of $40,000 on the weapons and failure to report charges, but he remains held without bond the accessory to murder and aggravated battery charges.