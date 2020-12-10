SPD arrests 2 people in connection to wanted murder suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested two more people in connection to a wanted murder suspect who was captured in Bossier City.

According to Shreveport police, on Wednesday officers got a tip that Cortney Taylor was in the 1700 block of Old Benton Rd.

Cortney F. Taylor, 35, was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 46-year-old man in early September.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force in along with multiple local law enforcement agencies from Shreveport and Bossier found Taylor at the Oasis Apartments.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Bossier City Jail pending extradition to Shreveport.

In addition to Taylor, police also arrested and charged two others, Keandra Hines, 34, and Charade Washington, 25, of Bossier City, are being charged with accessory to attempted 1st-degree murder for their role in helping Taylor, including knowingly and intentionally providing a place for a fugitive to hide.