SPD ask public’s help to identify shooting suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help to find two people suspected in a February shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on February 8 in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say they found a 19-year-old that was shot in the leg. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment. Police said a short time later, a 31-year-old female had also arrived at Ochsner with a gunshot injury to the chest. Neither injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Police say surveillance video shows two males firing multiple shots at a group of men. The man that was shot in the leg, was part of the group that the two men fired toward. The female victim was sitting in her car and had no connection to the group.

Police are asking anyone that can identify these two men to contact them at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

