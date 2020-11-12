SPD asking for help identifying theft suspects

Police are looking for two suspects that stole beer from a local business and pulled a gun on an employee. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

SPD received reports on October 26 of two men who had stolen numerous cases of beer and pulled a gun on a clerk at a business in the 5800 block of Line Avenue.

Images of both suspects and their vehicle were taken from surveillance footage at the scene. Police hope the images will help identify the suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects in this crime. Anyone with information can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Police ask that you provide CAD # 20-165497 with your tip.

Image of suspect’s vehicle taken from surveillance video (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

