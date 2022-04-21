SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery of a local convenience store Friday.

Surveillance video captured the man police believe robbed the Raceway on the 2200 block of E. 70th St at about 11:00 p.m. Detectives are asking the public for any information on the person pictured here wearing an Addidas hoodie and blue ball cap.

Tips can be submitted to the Shreveport Police Department or through Crime Stoppers. Any tips through the Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373 will be anonymous.