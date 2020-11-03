SPD asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help in trying to identify two burglary suspects.

Police say the suspects are believed to be responsible for a residential burglary in the 800 block of Cardinal Street on 10/29/20.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from a nearby residence and released the video to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Please include CAD # 20-166951 with your tip.