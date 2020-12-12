SPD at scene of stabbing; suspect allegedly inside local apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a stabbing at the local apartment complex, where a suspect may be hiding.

Shreveport police responded to reports of an assault and battery at the Jolie Apartments in the 1000 block of Quail Creek (formerly Quail Creek apartments).

According to witnesses, a woman was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police and K-9 officers are engaged in the search for the suspect are now inside the complex searching for the suspect and the hostage negotiation team has arrived at the scene.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.