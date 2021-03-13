SPD at scene of two fatal shootings, bringing shooting death toll to 6 in 5 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are dead after shootings in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, marking the sixth fatal shooting in Shreveport since Tuesday.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Clanton Street.

When they arrived, police found two victims at separate locations in the same block. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died after being rushed to Ochsner LSU Health.

Violent Crimes and homicide investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring more details as they become available.