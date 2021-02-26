SPD: Beware of scammers posing as Shreveport police to solicit money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is warning citizens to be aware of scammers calling and soliciting money on the agency’s behalf.

Police have received numerous complaints regarding phone scams, according to SPD.

If anyone receives a call where money is being solicited on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department or any government organization, be aware, that this is a scam. Citizens can report these scams by calling (318) 673-7300 #3.

