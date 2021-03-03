SPD: Body found appears to be victim of hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a dead body was found Tuesday night.
Police say that the body of an African American female was found off of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just after 9:30 Tuesday night. Police say that it appears that she was the victim of a hit and run.
Police have no suspects at this time. We will bring you more details as they become available.
