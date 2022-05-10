SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the bed of a pickup truck Sunday afternoon in Queensborough Sunday as a homicide.

Officers found the body while responding to a suspicious vehicle call just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue, where the brown Ram truck was left abandoned in an alley.

Officers searching in and around the gold Dodge Ram discovered the body of a black male in the bed of the truck covered by a tarp. Police say the man, believed to be in his mid to late 50s, appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help in solving the case to contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373