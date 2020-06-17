Bossier City man arrested, accused of stabbing another man over a handgun in W. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been charged for allegedly beating another man and stabbing him over a handgun early Sunday morning in west Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 23-year-old Shannon Anderson of Bossier City turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon after learning he was a subject in an investigation. He is charged with aggravated battery and a parole violation out of Red River Parish.

The stabbing happened Sunday, June 14 around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Hearne Avenue. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to the stomach. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with serious injuries, but he is now expected to make a full recovery.

After an investigation was launched by SPD, investigators say they learned that Anderson and the victim got into an argument over a firearm that was missing from the victim’s car. The argument escalated, and Anderson allegedly beat the victim, pulled out a knife, and then stabbed the man in his abdomen.

Following the interviews with Shreveport police, Anderson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.

