SPD: Burglary suspect barricaded inside S. Highland home

Police have surrounded a home in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood, where they say a burglary suspect broke in and is now refusing to come out. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have surrounded a home in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood, where they say a burglary suspect broke in and is now refusing to come out.

It’s happening in the 500 block of Ockley Street, according to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines. It is not known whether the man is armed.

According to 911 dispatch records, the initial burglary call came in just after 12 p.m. As of 2 p.m., there more were than a dozen police units in the area. Hines said negotiators are on the scene trying to get the man to come out.

A staff member at the nearby First Baptist Church School in the same block says students and staff there are sheltering in place as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.