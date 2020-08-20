SPD Chief: Homicides are up in Shreveport compared to 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says overall crime is down in Shreveport, but that isn’t the case for homicides.

“Lower in total part one crime then we were in our 45 historic low year” said Chief Raymond.

Meaning robbery, thefts burglaries and aggrataved assault are down.

But this time last year there were 22 homicides in Shreveport, But this year police have already investigated 37.

“68 percent above the homicide rate from last year. That one number is what pulls the conversation completely off of how low crime is in all these other categories because this is violent crime and it’s extremely concerning” said Raymond.

In Shreveport, shorts fired calls are up by 800 more calls this year, which are numbers the Shreveport Police Department hasn’t experienced in the last five years.

“In 2019 at this time frame we had 2,198 shots fired calls the Shreveport police department received. This year same segment of time we had 3,016 shots fired calls.”

And shooting have also increased this year, by 25 percent. Cheif Raymond says this year the city has had 255 shootings, compared to 199 last year.

Raymond says to address what’s happening in the city, officers need to engage in pro-active police, like the special operations from this past weekend.

“Pro-active policing is were out there trying to prevent the crime. So we didn’t wait for a shooting call to go out and try to find who did it we went and tried to get the illegal weapon out the car before a shooting occured.”

And secondly a new volient crime task force, with investigators from the violent crime detective division partnering with officers from special investigations and federal agents.

Despite those measures, Chief Raymond says help from the community is always needed.

“We’re coming across more and more people that just do not want police assistance which lead you to believe that they want to handle that themselves which lead to more violence.”

