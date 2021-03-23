SPD Chief Raymond addresses rising crime rates following killing of 5-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following a shooting that claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl at a hotel in Shreveport last weekend, Police Chief Ben Raymond is addressing the rising crime rate in the city as the number of homicides reached a peak in 2021.

During Tuesday’s private conference with the media, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond talked about why crime seems so high and the community’s effort toward tuning that trend.

“This is violence like we’ve never seen before. That’s not accurate,” said Raymond.

Chief Raymond noted crime in March 2021 has doubled since this time in 2020. He says the lack of evidence and witnesses coming forward plays a part in unsolved crimes.

“The chances of someone committing a violent crime, you know – driving by somebody’s house and shooting at the house. Or getting engaged in an altercation shooting somebody without other people knowing who did it are slim,” said Raymond.

Chief Raymond says about nine percent of the shootings are related to domestic violence. Nearly 18 percent are acts of self-defense and 60 percent are crime and gang-related activity.

“Retaliatory shootings don’t necessarily occur back-to-back-to-back. These are on-going feuds,” said Raymond.

Raymond says there’s too much blame being put on the police. To decrease violence in the streets starts with responsibility in the community: parents, teachers, neighbors, and pastors.

“Nobody ever says well maybe they’re too many criminals roaming the streets. Maybe we’re not doing a good job as parents. Maybe the teachers have had so much authority removed from their ability to discipline kids that when kids get out of school they have no respect for authority,” said Raymond.

Law enforcement believes that having easy access to social media and the internet creates an illusion that crime is the worst it’s ever been. Raymond says we haven’t reached that point yet.

“So we didn’t know every time somebody was shot. Every time a business was robbed. Every time somebody was killed. But I can tell you statistically, we’re safer now than what I were when I was running the streets as a teenager,” said Raymond.

To take a step towards change, Chief Raymond says the department is constantly reviewing data and finding news initiatives to improve crime rates in Shreveport.

“I’d like to have more officers on the street. I’d like to run more specialized units that are focusing on proactive enforcement and ceasing weapons from the streets,” said Raymond.

Police say it’s a community-wide effort to stop the crime and protect the people and that the city is safe and people should not live in fear.