SPD Chief shares crime fighting initiatives heading into summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says 39 people have been shot and killed in the city, during the first six months of the year.

“We’re concerned about it. You know we’ve been concerned about the increases in violent crime we’ve seen over the last year,” said Raymond. “Our investigations reveal about 60%, actually just over 60% are regarding some type of gang, drug or some retaliatory type of behavior. A decent percentage also of that number has been, what we believe, is self-defense. Ultimately, that will be ruled on by the District Attorney’s office, but it was in which an individual was defending themselves against a threat..”

He says the department is aggressively addressing crime by installing cameras throughout the city and by creating the Violent Crimes Abatement Team, which begins work next week.

“It’s going to consist of officers from the Shreveport Police Department, deputies from Caddo Parish, troopers from Louisiana State Police, officers from the Bossier City Police Department, and federal agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, working in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Caddo District Attorney’s Office,” Raymond explained.

The focus will be on ending gun violence.

“We’re going to take advantage of some technology available to us that you’re not going to hear us talk much about, to really kind of focus in on who’s really committing the majority of these shootings and getting those people off the street and putting them in jail.”