SPD: Child shot while playing in Cedar Grove yard, mom crashes trying to get her to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a five-year-old girl was shot in the arm Monday afternoon in Cedar Grove.

It happened in the 400 block of 76th Street just after 2 p.m. Police say they had a report of two vehicles driving down 76th St. shooting back and forth at each other when one of the bullets struck the child while she was playing in her front yard.

Police say the mother attempted to drive the little girl to the hospital but lost control of the car at Midway and Linwood and crashed into Forest Park Cemetery. She was able to flag down a passing driver, who took the child the rest of the way to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

The child is expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

