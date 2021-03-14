SPD continues to investigate puzzling early-Saturday I-20 fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in I-20 early Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on I-20 Westbound and Jewella Avenue exit.

Officers located an adult male inside a black Nissan Altima suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Eric Young, of Irving, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Violent crimes and Crime Scene investigators responded to the location to conduct their investigation. In order to process the crime scene I-20 West was temporarily shut down and traffic was diverted. Police said Saturday it is believed that the shooter may have been driving a white SUV and left the scene driving west.

Investigators, however, are still working to develop leads in this shooting. This is an on-going investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.