SPD/Crime Stoppers hopes to find Academy shopper who failed to check out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Shreveport Police are interested in chatting with another Academy Sports shopper who found a way to avoid standing in the checkout line by simply walking out of the store. Without paying.

On July 23, SPD patrol officers responded to a theft report at Academy in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns – just two days after they had responded to another theft report at the same store.

When they arrived, officers learned a male suspect entered the business, helped himself to merchandise that did not belong to him and walked out of the store.

As always, the store’s surveillance cameras were recording the man’s shopping trip, and detectives lifted his photo out of the video and have released it to the public in the hope of identifying the suspect and bringing him to justice.

Crime Stoppers wants to help, so is offering a reward leading to identification and arrest of this guy.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-116388 with your tip.

