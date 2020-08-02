SPD/Crime Stoppers seek I.D. of suspect in Lowe’s heist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the identification lading to the arrest of a young woman who allegedly walked into Lowes in southeast Shreveport on Flag Day and helped herself to merchandise that didn’t belong to her.

On June 14, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to Lowe’s in the 7300 block of Youree Drive on reports of a female committing a theft.

When they got there, officers learned a black female entered the business and committed a theft.

This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance and photos of the suspect have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.

If you know this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-111481 with your tip.

