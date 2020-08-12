SPD on the scene of shooting at St. Mary Medical Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center.

SPD says a man entered the medical center and shot someone he knew in the leg.

Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and are considering the scene a possible hostage situation.

SWAT and hostage units are currently searching the building for the suspect.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.