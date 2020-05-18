SPD detectives investigate two overnight shootings, one fatal

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a pair of shootings early Monday morning in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are investigating two overnight shootings in the same house that left one man dead and a woman injured.

At approximately 2:17 a.m. Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shots-fired call at a home in the 3000 block of Woodford Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned an adult male was deceased inside the house, a victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was the sole occupant of the home when officers arrived.

Then, 13 minutes after the shots-fired call, officers were advised of an adult female shooting victim located in the 7000 block of Melrose Street.

The woman, who was suffering a gunshot wound to a lower leg was transported to Ochsner LSU hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene, and based on their investigation, learned the two shootings were connected.

It is believed the shootings were the result of a domestic dispute involving multiple subjects. Based on their investigation, detectives suspect the female victim was shot by the deceased victim in the Woodford Street home.

They also believe the woman drove away from the scene following the shooting, ending up in the 7000 block of Melrose Street.

Currently no suspect has been arrested in the slaying, but detectives are working to develop and arrest a suspect in the homicide.

