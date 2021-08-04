SPD: Dispute at apartment complex in Highland leads to shooting, 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man injured following a dispute at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:27 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.

When police showed up at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and is expected to survive his injuries.

SPD says the shooting was stemmed from an argument inside of an apartment at the scene. The suspects involved reportedly fled the scene, and officers are canvassing the area for evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.