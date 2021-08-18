SPD: Dispute between 2 brothers over money ends in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is dead after being gunned down by his brother following a dispute over money in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood, and police are actively searching for the gunman.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 6:14 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting on Baxter Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that two brothers were arguing over money. The argument escalated and was about to turn into a physical fight when one of the brothers pulled out a gun and shot his sibling three times.

The victim died while being taken to a local hospital. Witnesses say the gunman fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation.