SPD: 1 man critically wounded, second in custody in shooting on Fairfax Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is critically injured and another man is in custody following a shooting in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 8:59 p.m. about a shooting in the 5200 block of Fairfax Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned two men were arguing and they both had guns. One one of the men eventually used his gun and started shooting at the other man, striking him in the face.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. The gunman was taken into custody by Shreveport police.