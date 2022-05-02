SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a man wanted on warrants for domestic abuse and stalking.

Police say the warrants were issued for 40-year-old Quentin Brown on Sunday charging him with home invasion, cruelty to juveniles, cyberstalking, and two counts of dating partner abuse child endangerment law.

Police are urging anyone who knows Brown to encourage him to turn himself in at 1234 Texas Ave. or contact police at 318-673-7300.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible for a crime. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards for tips that help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app P3Tips or by calling 318-673-7373.