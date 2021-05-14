SPD: Drive-by shooting at Fox Creek Apartments leaves 1 injured, gunmen sought

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting at the Fox Creek Apartments in the 1100 block of W. 70th Street where a man was struck in the ear during a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man injured by gunfire in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 3:47 p.m. about a shooting in the 1100 block of West 70th Street.

When police arrived at the Fox Creek Apartments, they found a 20-year-old man who had been struck in the ear by gunfire. The victim was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

SPD says the man was standing in front of his apartment when a white Toyota Camry drove through the parking lot and began firing shots. Witnesses say they heard at least 50 to 60 gunshots, and police recovered over 20 shell casings on the ground at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also submit a tip by calling Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.