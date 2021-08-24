SPD: Drive-by shooting near CCC leaves teenage boy injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy injured by gunfire at an apartment complex near the Caddo Correctional Center Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:55 p.m. about a shooting in the 2000 block of North Hearne Avenue.

When police arrived at the Yorkshire Apartments, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive his injuries.

SPD says the gunmen drove by in an unknown car and fired at the teenage victim, striking him once. Police have not made any arrests at this time.