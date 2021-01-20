SPD: Drive-by shooting on Line Ave. leaves one man dead, another man critically injured

Shreveport police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured by gunfire in the 2800 block of Line Avenue. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another fighting for his life in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 5:17 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Line Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and another man critically wounded by gunfire. The injured victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they believe there was a shootout between a BMW and an unidentified car near the intersection of Line Avenue and Wilkerson Street. Shell casings were found over about a 30 to 40-yard area, which indicates they two cars were traveling at the time of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported and police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information in connection to the fatal shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.