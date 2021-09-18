SPD: Driver wounded in shooting crashes in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is wounded after he was shot while driving in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Friday night and crashed his car.

Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired at West Canal and Hollywood. While they were on their way, they learned of a crash in the 5800 block of West Canal and arrived to find that the driver had been shot.

Police say the driver was still conscious and was able to tell them he had been shot. EMS took him to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport. Police could not say how many times he was shot or how seriously he was wounded.

Police say they found some shell casings in the area of Hollywood and West Canal, where there were reports of shots fired, but the case is still under investigation, and it is not clear yet exactly where the shooting happened.

As of 11:30 p.m., detectives were still on the scene gathering evidence and witness statements.