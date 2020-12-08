SPD: Elderly man wounded in Stoner Hill shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene and investigating a shooting in the Stone Hill neighborhood that left an elderly man injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPD, officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 12:20 p.m. on Acorn Street between E Witchita and E Topeka.

The officers gathered information indicating that multiple males pulled up in a grey vehicle, got out of the car, and began shooting at someone. The bullets missed that person, however, and struck the elderly man instead.

Police believe the victim is expected to survive. There is no word on any arrests, but they say they say the investigation is on-going.