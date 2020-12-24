SPD: Father jailed for severely injuring baby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport father is accused of severely injuring his 5-month-old baby.

Shreveport Police say they were called Wednesday to a home along Durham Place and when they arrived, they learned that the baby was suffering from what they called “severe head trauma”.

The baby was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by the Shreveport Fire Department with life-threatening injuries.

Hospital staff told police that the baby had severe, life threatening trauma to the head and body.

Police were able to determine that the baby’s father, Tyshun Washington was responsible for the injuries.

Washington was later taken into custody and charged with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Police say the investigation is on-going and the infant remains in critical condition.