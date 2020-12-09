SPD: Former SPD officer shot; arrest warrant issued for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a former officer is recovering after being shot in the leg after a heated argument.

Former SPD Officer Brian Skinner, 45, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, while an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Derrick Pool Jr., who is believed to have been the shooter.

Tuesday afternoon, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Fulton Street.

When they arrived, officers found Skinner shot in the leg. Skinner was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, while violent Crimes investigators arrived to the scene and began their investigation.

At the scene, detectives learned Skinner had attempted to help a female victim who was involved in a physical fight with several males when one of the males pulled out a gun and shot him.

Based on evidence and interviews with witnesses, detectives developed Poole as a suspect and were able to procure an arrest warrant. Poole’s bond is set at $60,000.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Poole. Anyone with information Poole’s whearabouts are asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.