SPD Homicide Unit searching for man who allegedly failed to report a felony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Homicide investigators need your help tracking down a Shreveport man wanted for failing to report a felony.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the SPD Homicide Unit has issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Randy Bedford Jr. for Failure to Report the Commission of Felony.

Bedford is accused of failing to report a felony that happened back on Jan. 25.

Police have not confirmed the felony Bedford is accused of failing to report, but Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting on that date outside a liquor store on Mansfield Rd.

Detectives said Bedford’s last known address is 5207 Bienville Ave.

Anyone who has information on where Bedford may be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.