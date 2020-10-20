SPD hunt suspect in afternoon rolling drive-by shooting that injured one

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon rolling drive-by shooting that injured a man. on the I-220 at Jefferson Paige Road exit that left a man injured.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Monday on the I-220 at Jefferson Paige Road exit, after the victim entered Interstate-20 from Pines Road and noticed a black Kia sedan was following him.

Still pursued by the suspect, the victim exited I-20 onto Interstate-220 at Jefferson Page Road. At that point, the victim said the suspect in the Kia opened fire, pumping multiple bullets into his car and striking him in the arm.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while police search the area for the black Kia sedan as the investigation continues.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.

