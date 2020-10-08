Shreveport man charged, accused of shooting employee at Travelodge Hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been charged for allegedly shooting an employee at a hotel in the Ingleside neighborhood Monday morning.

According to SPD, 22-year-old Alfred Bell Jr. is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 32-year-old woman.

It happened on Oct. 5 around 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Shreveport police say they received a call about a shooting at the Travelodge Hotel and when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries and she is still recovering.

SPD says Homicide and Crime Scene Unit Investigators were called to the scene and launched their investigations. CSIU collected evidence and detectives interviewed witnesses. Detectives say they learned that the victim, who was an employee of the business, was checking a room that she believed to be vacant. When she entered the room, she saw Bell and following an exchange of words, Bell pulled out a firearm and shot the victim once, then fled the scene on foot.

An arrest warrant for Bell Jr. was procured by detectives on his charge, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Bell was arrested Thursday morning at a home in the 300 block of Lufkin Street. Following interviews with investigators, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

