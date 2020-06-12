SPD identifies suspect charged in Caddo Heights murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have identified the man who allegedly shot and killed Jermaine Robinson.
Demichael Antonio Turel was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The incident happened Wednesday night during a party in a church parking lot in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue.
The two men exchanged gunfire around 9:30 p.m.
Turel and Robinson were both injured and taken to Ochsner LSU Health.
Robinson later died from his injures.
Turel was treated for his injures and then arrested for second-degree-murder.